OpenVault Teams with Lotier International to Add Sales Firepower in LATAM, Europe

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of its transformative acquisition of VelociData, OpenVault today announced that it is expanding its global sales and marketing capabilities in Latin America and Europe through a strategic partnership with Lotier International.

Under the agreement, Lotier will leverage its business development and sales offices in Brazil, Argentina and Portugal, to grow adoption of OpenVault's revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven actionable insights for the broadband industry. Lotier's in-market resources and expertise can accelerate sales cycles and time-to-market for OpenVault products that address network performance issues, subscriber behavior, and new revenue opportunities.

"The VelociData acquisition has been the catalyst for a dramatic expansion of our product portfolio," said Josh Barstow, chief revenue officer of OpenVault. "Adding Lotier's highly regarded local presence, its industry knowledge and its collaborative team approach to our sales ecosystem will help us quickly connect our new and existing products and services with the customers who will benefit from them."

"OpenVault's data-driven solutions are ideal fits for the needs of service providers and new media companies in Brazil, Latin America and Iberia," said Martin Eckschmiedt, vice president of media and data technologies for Lotier International. "We look forward to leveraging our privileged network of clients and partners as well as the technical skills of our seasoned professionals to help the industry capitalize on OpenVault's core strengths."

The acquisition of VelociData announced in December of 2021 enabled OpenVault to combine its product portfolio and industry-leading analytics expertise with VelociData's research and development capabilities and Tier 1 footprint in the United States and Latin America. OpenVault is using investment from three existing customers – Service Electric Cablevision, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications, and Blue Ridge Communications –to drive expansion via mergers and acquisitions, organic growth, and increased visibility – most notably increased market activity in Europe and Latin America.

About Lotier International

Lotier is a leading business development and sales company operating in Latin America and Iberia. Through its Brazil, Argentina, and Lisbon offices, Lotier acts as a virtualized sales force for its clients, facilitating and accelerating the expansion of their market share in these territories. For more information, please visit http://www.lotier.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. For more information, please visit openvault.com.

