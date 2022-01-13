VAST Recognized by CIOReview Magazine as a Top 10 Most Promising Cloud Cost Management Solution Providers for 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAST, a leader in enterprise-level IT services, IT infrastructure, and cloud management services, was selected as one of CIOReview Magazine's "Top 10 Most Promising Cloud Cost Management Solution Providers - 2021" published in the December Cloud Cost Management edition. CIOReview is the premier print and digital technology magazine for Senior IT Management.

"VAST puts forth a comprehensive range of services and a platform to support enterprises on their cloud journey from end-to-end, right from the assessment and planning to migration and management," notes CIOReview Magazine.

An esteemed panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, Analysts, and the CIOReview editorial board were selected to help industry leaders in identifying the right companies providing cloud cost management solutions. Winners of the Top 10 Most Promising Cloud Cost Management Solution Providers were determined through various factors including company offerings, core competencies, news/press releases, client testimonials, milestones, and other recognition.

"We are honored to receive this recognition by CIOReview. As public cloud computing continues to rapidly grow, companies need visibility and actionable insights into their usage and spending, as part of a comprehensive cloud management strategy. Our VAST View service provides just that. This further validates VAST's approach and the types of cloud related services that the market is seeking," states Bob Swanson, President at VAST.

To hear more from Mr. Swanson on details of this recognition and VAST's New Year's cloud resolutions, view the video here.

About VAST

VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit http://www.VastITservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.

About CIOReview Magazine

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market. To learn more, visit https://www.cioreview.com.

