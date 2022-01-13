Classic Rock Favorites America Come to the Weinberg Center for the Arts this March

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perennial classic-rock favorite, America, bring their 50th Anniversary tour to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM. America 50th Anniversary is presented by Latshaw Productions Inc.

Tickets start at $95 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828. There are special Front Row and VIP Packages available for this event.

Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate, the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name." America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Their best-known tunes, which also include "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and "Sister Golden Hair" were cornerstones of 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. America's albums--six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting four plus million in sales--display a fuller range of the trio's talents than their singles. The material encompassed an ambitious artistic swath; from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads, America displays a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles.

For your convenience below is a link to photos and video of the artists.

https://www.venturahighway.com/media/

A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.



Media Contact

Barbara Hiller, The Weinberg Center for the Arts, 301-600-2868, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov

SOURCE The Weinberg Center for the Arts