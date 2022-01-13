OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation ORI today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 27, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-888-655-9638.
Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through February 3, 2022. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website through February 27, 2022.
About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.
