React LLC CEO Frank Maggio accepted into Forbes Technology Council

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- React LLC, an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class Technology Executives, CIOs and CTOs.

React CEO Frank Maggio was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors, including his pioneering efforts around his new concept of experiential advertising, a more effective way to deliver advertising in today's complex and fast-paced mobile environment.

"We are honored to welcome Frank and React into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Frank has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Frank will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Maggio will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"The Forbes Tech Council features some of the brightest and most influential minds in advertising and media today," said Frank Maggio, CEO of React. "It's a privilege and honor to be a part of such an esteemed council. With the advent of new media platforms and the ubiquity of consumer's mobile platforms, the ad industry faces an interesting set of challenges, especially when it comes to attracting and retaining consumers' attention is a market where consumers have so many options and ever-shorter attention spans. I'm looking forward to sharing my insights and experience with the great global community within the Forbes Tech Council."

About React

Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company with a passion to "Change Advertising For Good™." By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded single and two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company's commitment to "respect, protect, and reward attention" honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information without prior permission. Details about React can be found at http://www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at http://www.SuperSquares.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

