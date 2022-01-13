JDC Group Is Now an SAP Silver Partner

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, announced today that it has achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality that JDC Group provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

"Our SAP silver partner status amplifies our collaborative relationship with SAP, enabling us to deliver even greater value and performance," said Greg Beyer, president of JDC Group's SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions group. "The recognition further validates our market leadership and supports our proven track record of success in delivering SAP solutions, from strategy through implementation, to our clients across a range of industries."

JDC Group achieved SAP silver partner status as a result of positive customer references, unique offerings for SAP solutions, and an ongoing commitment to providing highly experienced consultants, many with SAP certifications. Customers benefit by having even greater confidence in JDC Group as a qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced partner for driving successful SAP programs.

Earlier this year, JDC Group announced the deepening of its SAP service offerings with the creation of its SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions group, which provides extensive consulting and strategic advisory solutions and services to help companies plan, build, and deploy SAP migration and implementation projects. The group is comprised of former SAP employees and leaders who bring an unparalleled level of technology and business expertise to optimize customers' investments in SAP technology.

About JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions Company

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP and technology workforce solutions experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, UKG, & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as a National Winner for America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

