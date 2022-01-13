MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants Brand Launches Three Regional Websites

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont DD today announced the launch of three new localized MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants websites dedicated to supporting customers in Europe and Asia. These regionally focused sites offer the same user-friendly experience as the global website that the brand launched in late 2020.

The new sites are designed to help lubricant users at every level – from OEMs, designers and facility engineers to MRO technicians – across both the industrial and automotive sectors find the best MOLYKOTE® solution for their specific needs – in their local language and through local distributors.

The sites are:



As with the global site, users can filter by product type, application and/or lubricant technology, all the way down to the specific performance benefits required. Plus, there is an option to compare key properties of up to six products on one screen. And individual product detail pages include helpful information such as package size availability, as well as images of product packaging.

Other helpful features include "Where to Buy" and "Contact Us" links, which enable the user to obtain a price quote from an experienced MOLYKOTE® distributor in their region or collaborate with a DuPont lubrication expert in the development of a solution for a novel lubrication challenge, respectively.

"Supporting our customers and understanding their information and decision-making needs is critical, and we know that helping customers solve tough challenges starts with a great online experience," said Marjorie Dwane, global marketing manager, MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants. "We wanted to make the MOLYKOTE® user experience as easy as possible, no matter where you do business. That meant offering product technical details, comparisons of products and sourcing information in local languages, with a product portfolio customized to the geography."

Product information for the Americas can be found at molykote.com.

About MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants

For more than 70 years, customers around the world have trusted the MOLYKOTE® brand for performance and expertise to solve or prevent virtually any lubrication problem and to save energy. Available through a global network of channel partners, MOLYKOTE® brand lubricants – which include anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – serve the automotive market and industrial/maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) markets. For more information about the MOLYKOTE® brand, visit molykote.com.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

