VillageMD Grows in the Atlanta Area and Welcomes Venture Medical Associates

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it has expanded its footprint in the Atlanta area with Venture Medical Associates, LLC. The 12 primary care providers will be accepting new patients at Village Medical in McDonough, Monticello, and Locust Grove, Ga. The board-certified physicians are also affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, including Village Medical at home and virtual health visits.

"At Village, we're continuing to grow and expand with talented, high-caliber providers and we were immediately aligned with the quality primary care this team has offered their patients in these high-growth south-Atlanta suburbs," said John Torontow, M.D., national medical director of VillageMD. "We're looking forward to current and new patients experiencing primary care as it should be – continuous, comprehensive and coordinated around their needs. Patients needing special care, such as for complex, chronic conditions, will benefit from our care model of high engagement and education."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Atlanta patients can learn more about the services and book appointments here .

"Since opening in 2011, Venture Medical Group has proudly served residents across Jasper, Butts, Henry and the surrounding counties. We've built a practice that patients can trust. Village Medical shares our vision and energy in caring for patients and partnering with Village allows us to greatly multiply the resources available to improve patient care," said Jameson Estes, M.D., an award-winning primary care provider who has been practicing for more than 20 years.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's proprietary, patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com .

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

