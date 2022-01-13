Marketing 360® Social Media Management Strategy Drives Engagement for Art Gallery

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continued evolution of social media and how it's used, it's more important than ever for businesses to utilize social media. But, in today's business world, it's no longer enough to merely have social media pages set up. Businesses need to have a consistent and active presence on social media to compete.
In this case study, the Marketing 360 social media management strategy helped an online art gallery, based out of New York, multiply their engagement on social media. With the help of their team at Marketing 360, this business saw just how much of an impact the right social media management strategy had on engagement.
In 2021, they used the Marketing 360 social media strategy to drive more than a million impressions, tens of thousands of clicks, and dozens of conversions. Compared to 2020, they increased their impressions by 216%, clicks and engagements by 374%, and their click rate by almost 50%.
The strategy? With the help of their Marketing Success Manager and Social Media Manager, they first made sure that they had active pages and profiles created on all platforms that were most popular with art enthusiasts. These included Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Next, they began to post a wide variety of engaging content, including art images and videos, regularly across all their pages.
In addition, they also ensured that they were using the correct hashtags on their posts to get them in front of the right audience, responded to comments in a timely manner, and branched out by building a presence on more niche social media platforms, including TikTok and Pinterest. To top it all off, they deployed a paid strategy alongside their organic posts to really help drive engagement.
Social media is an incredibly powerful marketing tool that businesses need to be utilizing, but the right social media strategy can make all the difference.
Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.
About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.
Contact:
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
327550@email4pr.com
SOURCE Marketing 360®
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.