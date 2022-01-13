Generations Family Practice Group Expands to Eastern North Carolina

CARY, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Jacksonville-based clinic has become the first location in the Coastal North Carolina area to join the family of clinics managed by Cary Medical Management (CMM). The practice, which was owned and operated for 40 years by Dr. Andre KS Tse (AKT) will continue to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare to Eastern North Carolinians. AKT joins five other practices supported by CMM in Cary, Wendell, Rocky Mount, Greensboro and the Chapel-Hill/Carrboro area.
Dr. Tse opened AKT nearly four decades ago with the goal of delivering internal medicine care with a focus in cardiology. Over the years, the group built a strong practice with a loyal following of patients. The AKT facility currently offers more than 10 patient rooms and fills a need in Eastern North Carolina for this essential care.
Before retiring, Dr. Tse sought to transition his practice to a new generation of providers. CMM's commitment to improving healthcare in both urban and underserved communities will ensure that his work and legacy continues, particularly at this crucial time when healthcare resources are being stretched thin and disappearing, particularly in rural areas of North Carolina.
"Rural clinics have less access to healthcare resources and have difficulty keeping up with the ever-changing demands of healthcare regulations and trends," said CMM co-founder and CEO Siu Tong, PhD. "These areas are the places where CMM can have the greatest impact in sharing our experience with independent clinics and helping them achieve better, more efficient and cost-effective care."
Clinics that join CMM are supported by technology that enables favorable insurance contracts and significant shared savings. Moreover, they are able to either exit or remain independent while operating at a much better profit margin. CMM uses technologies from its sister companies to manage care between clinics, hospitals and specialists, and enables clinics to join forces without changing electronic health records (EHR).
CMM plans to further expand across North Carolina to deliver on its mission and vision to help deliver high-value care to more rural areas, and provide tech-infused support to practices already serving their communities.
About Cary Medical Management
Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/
Press Contact:
April Umminger, Public Relations Specialist
327518@email4pr.com
703-340-6716
Clinic Contact:
Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions
clifford.tse@carymso.com
Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of Operations
jon.fowler@carymso.com
SOURCE Cary Medical Management
