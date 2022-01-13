CAMP Expands Its Retail Footprint to Massachusetts

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expansion plans and commitment to bringing a new kind of retail to young families nationwide, CAMP, The Family Experience Company, announced the forthcoming opening of its newest location at Burlington Mall. The beloved retailer will bring its unique combination of play, product and programming to the greater Boston area. Families nationwide come to CAMP to enjoy interactive-themed experiences that delight kids and adults alike. This will be CAMP's 8th store and the first of many new brick and mortar locations set to open in 2022 including a flagship store in Los Angeles in early spring.
Opening on February 3rd, this 9,400 square foot location will feature a curated 'Canteen' where families will shop for their favorite toys, gifts, books and accessories for all ages. Within this beautifully designed Canteen lies CAMP's signature Magic Door, a speakeasy style pivoting wall that leads families to the location's first theme: The PAW Patrol™ Experience: Only at CAMP. This immersive experience, developed in partnership with leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master, brings PAW Patrol: The Movie™ to life. Kids of all ages will be able to live out their rescue mission dreams through themed environments; a lookout tower, ride on cars, zip-line, and more action packed activities celebrating their favorite group of adventurous pups. Timed tickets are available starting today.
"Following a successful and sold out run in Dallas and NYC, we can't wait to bring The PAW Patrol™ Experience to our newest location in Burlington, MA. Over the past year we have seen families drawn to our themed experiences — they are immersive and energizing fun for the whole family," says Ben Kaufman, CAMP's CEO.
Like all CAMP stores, the Burlington Mall location will have a new theme every four months, so there will always be something fresh and exciting to experience at CAMP. Families in the Boston area and nationwide can discover even more answers to "What should we do today?" on CAMP.com, with a curated selection of new and beloved toys and gifts, as well as original content for families including crafts, recipes, and activities. You can follow CAMP on instagram and Facebook (@campstores) to keep up with all the latest news. Download Digital Press Kit here.
ABOUT CAMP: CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates seven retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.
SOURCE CAMP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.