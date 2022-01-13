Organic Furniture Industry and Competition Landscape 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Furniture Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organic furniture market is projected to grow by $11.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings and increased health risks caused by traditional furniture that releases harmful pollutants. The study identifies the stringent government regulations pertaining to carbon emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the organic furniture market growth during the next few years.
This report on the organic furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The organic furniture industry is segmented as below:
- By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- By Region
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic furniture market vendors that include:
- Eco Blanza
- Greenington Bamboo Furniture
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Moso International BV
- Savvy Rest Inc.
- Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd.
- T.Y. Fine Furniture
- The Futon Shop
- UBYLD RETAILA Pvt. Ltd.
- Vermont Woods Studios
Also, the organic furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojbzdw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.