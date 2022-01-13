SRI Awarded $23 Million Contract for Education Research Partnerships Across Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia

MENLO PARK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Education has been awarded a new, five-year, $23 million dollar contract from the Institute of Education Sciences of the U.S. Department of Education to fund the continued leadership of the Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Appalachia through 2026. SRI has led REL Appalachia since 2017 and will continue to partner with regional educators and leaders to improve equitable access to learning opportunities and strengthen outcomes for all students.

One of 10 RELs around the country, REL Appalachia serves educators and leaders in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia by addressing high-leverage needs in education. These regional partnerships combine rigorous research and training, coaching and technical support with practitioner-focused dissemination to ensure that evidence informs practice in a timely manner to benefit students.

"Over the past five years, our partnerships with schools, districts, state agencies, institutions of higher education and other education service providers have supported a variety of initiatives, from building the capacity of educators to implement evidence-based and equity-focused practices in schools to informing statewide virtual learning teaching practices and college and career readiness policies," said SRI's Deborah Jonas, director of REL Appalachia. "With the new contract, we will continue to help educators and leaders use data and evidence to solve critical problems of practice and address locally relevant needs."

The new REL Appalachia will contribute to positive outcomes for educators and students from pre-kindergarten through post-secondary education and workforce development. The REL will focus on key areas of policy and practice, including accelerating learning in math and literacy, strengthening students' preparation for college and careers, supporting equitable employment outcomes, and building safe, caring, and trauma-informed schools.

SRI leads REL Appalachia with experts from our business partners at Education Development Center, Erikson Institute, Insight Policy Research, L-evation, Magnolia Consulting, and Plus Alpha Research & Consulting.

About SRI Education

SRI Education, a division of SRI International, is helping federal and state agencies, school districts, major foundations, nonprofit organizations, and international and commercial clients tackle some of the most complex issues in education to help students succeed. Our mission is to reduce barriers, optimize outcomes, and ensure educational equity for all children, youth, and families. SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier and more productive. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, SRI works primarily in education, advanced technology and systems, biosciences, and computing.

