KitchenPro™ Launches First Open Throat Pickleball Paddles

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Pickleball approved the first-ever open throat design of a pickleball paddle in May, 2021. KitchenPro President and Co-founder, Gregg Brents, proudly introduced this new, revolutionary design into competition in June, 2021.
KitchenPro will officially launch its two models, the BRUTALE FG (Fiberglass face) and BRUTALE CF (Carbon fiber face) on January 18th in Boca Raton, FL at the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Boca Raton Masters Pickleball Tournament.
KitchenPro's new patent pending design includes the first tubular carbon fiber frame with an open throat below the playing surface of the paddle, similar to the current tennis racquet design. The primary advantage of this design is to enhance the structural integrity and reliability of paddles which are inherently weak in the neck and handle areas. The open throat also provides a quicker swing speed due to slightly less wind resistance, thus resulting in more power.
The carbon fiber frame also contributes to a larger sweet spot than most pickleball paddles on the market. This dramatic evolution in pickleball paddle technology benefits the player with a perfectly balanced paddle, neither head-light or head-heavy. This feature enhances the "feel" every player is looking for to improve their game.
KitchenPro is a new company with the mission of "building better paddles for better players." Gregg Brents, KitchenPro's President and Co-founder, brings decades of competitive tennis and platform tennis experience to the equipment and technology aspects of pickleball. Gregg is a 2021 US Open Gold and Silver medalist and 2021 US Nationals Silver medalist in pickleball.
With KitchenPro, "Now you're cookin'!"
www.kitchenpropickleball.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE04lwPpXvw&t=609s
Contact: Kitchenpropickleball.com
KitchenPro LLC
Gregg Brents
1938 McCleary Road
Sevierville, TN 37876
203-858-8333
327487@email4pr.com
SOURCE KitchenPro LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.