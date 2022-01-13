Children's Storytime Anytime® Podcast Wins Davey Award

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Sisters Digital Media in partnership with Evergreen Podcasts wins prestigious Silver Davey Award for their children's podcast Storytime Anytime®. With over 100 episodes, Storytime Anytime® uses songs and stories to engage kids in learning about different topics. Each episode focuses on a different theme like dinosaurs, sharks, space travel, helping our planet, chemistry, horses, life skills, and more! It combines the best in education and wholesome entertainment for kids.
With over 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. "Winning a Davey Award is an honor because they are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual arts (AIVA)," says Kim Thompson, host of Storytime Anytime® and President of Twin Sisters®. "Our podcast brings stories and music to life while teaching children important educational concepts, which is a plus for parents," adds Kim.
"Our strategy to provide wholesome content for children aligns perfectly with the goals of Evergreen Podcasts," says Twin Sisters® Chief Executive Officer, Karen Hilderbrand. "We look forward to working with their team to release hundreds of podcasts that kids and families will love." "Our statistics show that Storytime Anytime® has proven to be a success for children, parents, and teachers worldwide," adds Michael DeAloia, Chief Executive Office of Evergreen Podcasts.
About Twin Sisters®
For 35 years, Kim Mitzo Thompson and Karen Mitzo Hilderbrand, known as The Twin Sisters®, have been writing and producing educational products that use music to teach basic skills. With over 70 million albums sold, and over 170 awards, including nine Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified gold albums and one Platinum album Twin Sisters® positions itself as the leader in children's educational music.
Contact: Tyler Hilderbrand
327536@email4pr.com
234-417-3585
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Twin Sisters Digital Media
www.twinsisters.com
https://www.youtube.com/TwinSistersLLC
SOURCE Twin Sisters® Digital Media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.