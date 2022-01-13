Sustainability-focused AG Jeans Partners with Tulip to Scale Organic Customer Relationships

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announces its partnership with premium denim and knitwear house, AG Jeans. The retailer has selected Tulip to provide retail technology solutions that break down barriers between channels and create authentic customer connections at scale.
AG Jeans has built a reputation for itself leading the industry-wide shift toward eco-friendly design and construction among denim manufacturers. They have a loyal customer base and operate in 20 countries around the world. AG Jeans chose Tulip's retail solutions to help further their strategic goals, including driving incremental sales, providing high-touch experiences for remote clients, and making it easier for store teams to build strong, organic customer relationships.
"We're excited to be partnered with such a forward-thinking company," said Ali Asaria, CEO of Tulip. "Just like Tulip, AG Jeans is all about using technology in innovative ways. We're proud to be helping provide personalized shopping experiences for AG customers around the world."
AG Jeans has chosen three of Tulip's retail solutions: Clienteling, LiveConnect, and Endless Aisle. Tulip's Clienteling solution systematizes the clienteling process, so AG Jeans stylists will be able to create more personalized and consistent omnichannel shopping experiences for their customers. LiveConnect will give AG Jeans' online customers real-time access to stylists through live video or chat so they can get the information and insight they need immediately. And Tulip's Endless Aisle will give stylists access to AG Jeans entire ecommerce inventory from inside the store.
"We're committed to quality at every step in the process: materials, manufacturing, the end product, and the customer experience. We chose Tulip because their software helps us connect with customers in a way that feels natural and organic. It's technology, but it's very personal." —Sam Ku, President and Creative Director at AG Jeans
Tulip helps many of the world's leading retailers create the seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences that modern shoppers expect. Tulip's retail solutions will help AG Jeans stylists personalize store visits, provide high-touch in-store experiences to online customers, and sell products from any location.
About AG Jeans
AG products stand on a pillar of premium denim and knitwear. Since 2001, AG's vertical structure has allowed the brand to become a leader in progressing the sustainable manufacturing movement with significant investment and innovation in ozone technology, laser finishing, solar energy, and most recently, water recycling. AG recycles millions of gallons of water per year and is committed to making sustainable choices for all the future generations. AG's pursuit of sustainability extends into social and economic initiatives through their many partnerships over the years with some of the most charitable organizations in the world. AG's sustainable approach continues to yield the finest denims, luxurious knitwear, rich leathers, pure silks, and diverse twills to create authentically rooted styles permeated with a modern and fresh sensibility. Visit agjeans.com to learn more.
About Tulip
Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels. Visit tulip.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
Rachel Kuper, VP Marketing
1 855-834-4587
327496@email4pr.com
SOURCE Tulip.io Inc.
