Mediavine Joins the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) as an Advocate for Independent Publishers as the Digital Advertising Ecosystem Evolves

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is an official member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Mediavine's membership status took effect in December 2021.

W3C is an international community where member organizations, staff and the public work together to develop global Web standards. By obtaining W3C membership, Mediavine is strengthening the presence of publishers within the organization, joining current members including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

In this role, the ad management firm aims to serve as an advocate for small, independent Web publishers and collaborate on programmatic advertising solutions as third-party cookies dissipate.

The firm will also work closely with its advertising partners and peers who are fellow W3C members, including Google, Amazon, Criteo, Magnite, OpenX, The Trade Desk and Yahoo.

"To promote global interoperability during this pivotal time for the digital landscape, we're glad to take our place in a community advocating to protect publishers and their audiences," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "Mediavine proudly supports the W3C's mission of establishing modern Web standards that offer equity and opportunity for all and looks forward to contributing our unique insight to further the organization's goals."

About the World Wide Web Consortium

The mission of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is to lead the Web to its full potential by creating technical standards and guidelines to ensure that the Web remains open, accessible, and interoperable for everyone around the globe. W3C well-known standards HTML and CSS are the foundational technologies upon which websites are built. W3C works on ensuring that all foundational Web technologies meet the needs of civil society, in areas such as accessibility, internationalization, security, and privacy. W3C also provides the standards that undergird the infrastructure for modern businesses leveraging the Web, in areas such as entertainment, communications, digital publishing, and financial services. That work is created in the open, provided for free and under the groundbreaking W3C Patent Policy.

W3C's vision for "One Web" brings together thousands of dedicated technologists representing more than 400 Member organizations and dozens of industry sectors. W3C is jointly hosted by the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL) in the United States, the European Research Consortium for Informatics and Mathematics (ERCIM) headquartered in France, Keio University in Japan and Beihang University in China. For more information see https://www.w3.org/ .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing nearly 9,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and a 2021 Inc. 5000 company.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

