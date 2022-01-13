WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians enter their professions with the highest of hopes and ideals for compassionate and efficient patient care. Along the way, however, consistent problems arise in their interactions with difficult patients—some studies relate that physicians identify 15% or more of their patients as "difficult." What's to be done about this widespread problem?

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of Changing How We Think about Difficult Patients: A Guide for Physicians and Healthcare Professionals. Addressing a problem that is rarely discussed in the patient care context, Changing How We Think about Difficult Patients uses a multi-tiered approach to bring awareness and introduces simple, actionable tools that every physician, nurse, and care-provider can use to change their mindset and actions to avoid patient-associated burnout.

Chapter 1. We Can't Stand Some of Our Patients

Negative Think

The Hidden Curriculum

Choosing our Thoughts with Think-Feel-Act

Choosing our Thoughts with Intention

Chapter 2. What Makes a "Good" Patient?

The Virtual Instruction Guide

Four Core Ethical Principles of the Clinician-Patient Relationship

Chapter 3. What Challenges Anybody with Illness or Injury?

Seven Fears Associated with Illness

How "Good" Patients Handle the Challenges of Illness and Injury

Chapter 4. How Do Sick and Injured People Feel and Act?

Six Common Reactions to Illness and Hospitalization

Chapter 5. On "Taking Care of the Hateful Patient"

Chapter 6. Responding to Dr. Groves: An Evolving Understanding

De-escalation Strategies

Responses in the Medical Literature

Cultural, Structural, and Language Issues

Chapter 7. Our Least Favorite Patients

Chapter 8. How to Manage Our Thoughts

The Think-Feel-Act Cycle

Recognizing Our Preconceived Thoughts

Actions That Move Us Toward Better Outcomes

Awareness of Negative Thoughts

Chapter 9. Three Common Thought Distortions About Patients

Arbitrary Inference

All-or-Nothing Thinking

Mirroring Emotions

Chapter 10. What We Think: Two Common Thought Distortions

Resisting Reality

Adopting a Victim Mentality

Chapter 11: Working Against Ourselves

The Need to Seek Approval

Personalization

Perfectionism

Chapter 12. How We React

Thoughts and Emotions

Inactions and Negative Reactions

Chapter 13. Turning It Around

Asking Useful Questions

Finding What Has Gone Right

You Can Handle This

Chapter 14. Getting Out of Our Own Way

Accepting Reality

Getting Out of the Victim Mentality

Chapter 15. How It Works

Guiding our Thoughts Through a Common Scenario

Decide How You Want to Feel

Chapter 16. Why Does It Matter?

Retrain Your Brain

Show Compassion, Feel Compassion

Chapter 17. No More Difficult Patients

Learning the Skills

When You Make a Mistake

Show Compassion for Yourself

About Joan Naidorf, DO

Dr. Joan Naidorf is a board-certified emergency physician trained at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, with undergraduate schooling at University of Virginia. She practiced for nearly 30 years in the busy emergency departments of Inova Alexandria Hospital and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.

About the American Association for Physician Leaders

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Contact:

Nancy Collins

4104931799

327489@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-how-we-think-about-difficult-patients-a-guide-for-physicians-and-healthcare-professionals-301459591.html

SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership