Tequity Adds Strategic Executive Advisor for SAP/ERP

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors is pleased to announce that Gord Townley (LinkedIn profile) has joined Tequity as a Strategic Advisor with a focus on SAP, ERP, and related SaaS ecosystems.

Gord is an Enterprise B2B veteran having run the SAP Practice for IBM Canada for almost a decade. In addition, he has worked with entrepreneurial firms in various growth capacities. Gord started as a Business Analyst and grew to be a GM/President executive.

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity Advisors said, "I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with Gord since we were at SAP together. He has a unique core competence in being able to explain complex technical projects at the C level. He understands the challenges that founders face as they strive to accelerate growth. He is indeed a welcome addition to our growing team at Tequity."

Gord Townley commented, "Having been a part of the growth of Enterprise B2B software and services since 1992, which was before SAP catapulted to "gorilla" status, I'm really excited to see how I can apply that knowledge to help companies find M&A success."

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit www.tequityadvisors.com

Contact:

Diane Horton, Managing Partner

327543@email4pr.com

+1 (905) 581-7424

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tequity-adds-strategic-executive-advisor-for-saperp-301460042.html

SOURCE Tequity Advisors