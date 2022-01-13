HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, discusses data governance best practices in a new article. The informative article first reviews the benefits of data-driven retailing, including personalized marketing, demand forecasts, and increased upselling.

The author then discusses several retail data challenges, including data silos, poor data quality, and the complexity added by privacy laws. He concludes by promoting data governance best practices, including data mapping, access management, executive buy-in, and effective communication of policies and procedures.

"Retailers use information to gain a competitive advantage," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Implementing data governance best practices enables retail business leaders to overcome data challenges and drive success."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Data Governance Best Practices Drive Retail Business Growth."

Business Benefits of Data-driven Retailing

"When effectively organized and managed, data delivers significant benefits throughout the customer journey. For instance, retailers use data to personalize marketing campaigns and forecast demand for products and services. Knowing customer buying habits boosts upselling and customer retention."

Retail Data Challenges

"Poor quality data damages the brand. In addition to poor decisions, redundant, outdated or incomplete data can also damage customer relations. Personalized marketing and customer service only work when the personalization builds on accurate information. Acting on incorrect data can result in loss of customer trust and loyalty."

Data Governance Best Practices Deliver Powerful Solutions

"Start by building a data map. Identify where data comes into the organization, where it goes and who uses that information. Additionally, gain an understanding of who has access to the information. Access management forms a critical component of data security and regulatory compliance."

"Even with effective communication, data governance works best when it happens naturally. Automate the process wherever possible. For instance, well-defined policies help to ensure that the data lifecycle adheres to regulatory requirements."

Partner with Data Governance Experts

Implementing effective data governance takes time. Most organizations achieve success by thinking big and starting with small, manageable projects. The data governance experts at Messaging Architects bring the tools and expertise retailers need to discover and harness valuable retail data to power business goals.

