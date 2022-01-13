BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bklyn Bento, a manufacturer of earth friendly products was nominated for two of NY NOW's prestigious awards, the Emerging Brand Award, and the Sustainable Design Award.

"To be considered for two major awards is beyond exciting! To be a finalist for the Emerging Brand Award and then to take 1st Place in the Sustainability Design Award is literally a dream come true for anyone designing eco-friendly products" said Marc Weinberger, Bklyn Bento's Founder and Creative Director.

About The Awards:

Sustainable Design Award

"The Sustainable Design Award highlights and upholds brands and makers who have embedded sustainability, environmentally-friendly production processes and socially responsible or philanthropic models into their business practice. For the longevity of our planet, these practices are vital".

Emerging Brand Award

"The Emerging Brand Award celebrates a new brand on the rise and champions a new generation of makers and creators who have recently launched innovative product/s that tell a compelling story across their platforms".

About Bklyn Bento

Bklyn Bento designs and manufacturers earth friendly products with a focus on to-go food containers, food storage containers, insulated food jars, lunch bags and waterproof insulated coolers. Their products are designed for individuals, corporations, restaurants, and hotels looking to move away from single use products. Bklyn Bento also buys meals for hungry children when customers share a photo of their meal in their favorite Bklyn Bento product to ShareTheMeal@BklynBento.com

Wholesale Requests: https://bklynbento.com/pages/wholesale-application

Bklyn Bento

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Phone: 917.946.1930

Email: 327413@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bklyn-bento-wins-sustainability-design-award-301459692.html

SOURCE Bklyn Bento