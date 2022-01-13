meQuilibrium Incorporates Biometrics Technology into its Digital Resilience Platform

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium, the leading digital resilience platform, brings biometrics into its mobile platform through its innovative new Breathe Coach technology, which enables members to obtain heart rate variability (HRV) feedback anytime, anywhere on a smartphone. meQuilibrium is the first digital employee resilience solution to incorporate biometrics into a mobile platform, providing users with a non-invasive intervention for creating balance between breathing and heart rate in order to build the foundation for resilience from a physiological point of view.

meQuilibrium's new Breathe Coach tool transforms the smartphone camera lens into a biometric sensor which analyzes members' breath and heart rate with the touch of a finger. Breathing patterns are instantaneously displayed directly on the smartphone screen, providing immediate, visual heart rate and breath mapping feedback, plus aggregate improvements over time.

Breathe Coach guides users through the practice of resonance breathing, balancing the nervous system by aligning breathing with heart rate, which in turn, can reduce stress. Resonance breathing can be especially beneficial to the mind as it triggers a relaxation response in the body.

"Our new biometric technology integrates the physical with emotional and mental wellbeing, teaching users how to relax on command, reduce stress, calm anxiety, and manage other symptoms using the camera and screen of a smartphone," explains Adam Perlman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, meQuilibrium, who also serves as Director of Integrative Health and Wellbeing for Mayo Clinic Florida. "Breathe Coach unlocks the power of HRV and resonance breathing to ultimately train the mind and body to keep stress at bay."

"meQuilibrium's science-based platform not only allows us to predict who is at risk of wellbeing challenges, but users now have an intervention method for improving autonomic nervous system balance and achieving mindfulness-based stress reduction through a smartphone," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "Breathe Coach is among the innovations that allow us to support Fortune 500 employees with the tools they need to navigate uncertain times and prevent stress and burnout as we harness the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics and neuroscience."

