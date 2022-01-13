Essentials PetCare Unveils EPC² Partner Clinics for Veterinary Hospitals and DVMs at VMX 2022 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentials PetCare, the originator of retail veterinary clinics, is expanding its industry first business model to full-service hospitals and veterinary professionals under a newly launched EPC² partner clinic program.
The EPC² initiative provides an efficient way for established veterinary hospitals to increase practice capacity, as well as revenue and financial EBITDA, by keeping larger margin activities at its primary hospital (surgery, dentistry, internal medicine, radiology, hospitalization, advanced diagnostics) while performing lower margin "clinic services" (wellness and minor illness) at an affiliated satellite facility.
"We have an easy, turnkey solution for established practices to increase efficiency, revenue and market reach within their community," states Dr. Douglas Spiker, President and Founder at Essentials PetCare. "Our EPC² clinics are designed to provide the highest level of care while operating at an efficiency level that is difficult to achieve when combining clinic services with traditional, in-depth hospital services," Dr. Spiker added.
EPC² also provides a compelling opportunity for independent DVM practitioners to easily own and operate a well care veterinary clinic that reaches a new client demographic and operates with a reduced stress working environment.
Essentials PetCare created the very first retail veterinary clinic at Walmart in 2016 and has since opened additional locations in Florida, Texas, and Georgia.
For further information about EPC² partner clinics, go to EssentialsPetCare.com/EPC2, or visit EPC at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), booth #2547, January 15-19, 2022.
About Essentials PetCare Established in 2015, Essentials PetCare, LLC is a purpose-driven organization that provides easy access to affordable, high-quality preventative and minor illness care for dogs and cats. The company's mission is to expand veterinary services to more pet-owning families who would otherwise not seek care because of cost. Essentials PetCare believes that no animal should ever suffer or put its family at risk of contracting diseases due to affordability. In addition to caring for pets, the company is focused on the wellbeing of its employees by promoting work-life harmony, including flexible scheduling, comprehensive benefits, and employee stock options. For more information about Essentials PetCare, visit EssentialsPetCare.com, @EssentialsPetCare on Facebook and Instagram, and @EssentialsPet on Twitter.
Media Contact – Rose Lugo: 327325@email4pr.com or 310-909-6727.
SOURCE Essentials PetCare
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.