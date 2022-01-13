Essentials PetCare Unveils EPC² Partner Clinics for Veterinary Hospitals and DVMs at VMX 2022 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentials PetCare, the originator of retail veterinary clinics, is expanding its industry first business model to full-service hospitals and veterinary professionals under a newly launched EPC² partner clinic program.

The EPC² initiative provides an efficient way for established veterinary hospitals to increase practice capacity, as well as revenue and financial EBITDA, by keeping larger margin activities at its primary hospital (surgery, dentistry, internal medicine, radiology, hospitalization, advanced diagnostics) while performing lower margin "clinic services" (wellness and minor illness) at an affiliated satellite facility.

"We have an easy, turnkey solution for established practices to increase efficiency, revenue and market reach within their community," states Dr. Douglas Spiker, President and Founder at Essentials PetCare. "Our EPC² clinics are designed to provide the highest level of care while operating at an efficiency level that is difficult to achieve when combining clinic services with traditional, in-depth hospital services," Dr. Spiker added.

EPC² also provides a compelling opportunity for independent DVM practitioners to easily own and operate a well care veterinary clinic that reaches a new client demographic and operates with a reduced stress working environment.

Essentials PetCare created the very first retail veterinary clinic at Walmart in 2016 and has since opened additional locations in Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

For further information about EPC² partner clinics, go to EssentialsPetCare.com/EPC2, or visit EPC at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), booth #2547, January 15-19, 2022.

About Essentials PetCare Established in 2015, Essentials PetCare, LLC is a purpose-driven organization that provides easy access to affordable, high-quality preventative and minor illness care for dogs and cats. The company's mission is to expand veterinary services to more pet-owning families who would otherwise not seek care because of cost. Essentials PetCare believes that no animal should ever suffer or put its family at risk of contracting diseases due to affordability. In addition to caring for pets, the company is focused on the wellbeing of its employees by promoting work-life harmony, including flexible scheduling, comprehensive benefits, and employee stock options. For more information about Essentials PetCare, visit EssentialsPetCare.com , @EssentialsPetCare on Facebook and Instagram, and @EssentialsPet on Twitter.

