VIN Foundation Announces 6th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce its sixth annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. This year's competition asks veterinary students to address the shortage of workers in the veterinary profession by identifying primary causes, how this situation affects them professionally, and what actions can be taken to improve the situation.
The annual competition challenges veterinary students to suggest innovative solutions to issues facing the veterinary profession. Prior competitions have addressed topics such as diversity, practice consolidation, challenges of veterinary school, and the relevance of veterinary education to career goals.
VIN Foundation Executive Director, Jordan benShea, stated: "Workforce shortages currently impact all levels of the veterinary profession; I am excited the VIN Foundation is encouraging veterinary students to consider the ramifications and to share their ideas for improving the health of the veterinary profession."
Three entrants will win cash scholarships to help support tuition and education-related expenses:
- First place: $3,000
- Second place: $1,500
- Third place: $1,000
The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee will select the anonymized top entries in the first round of judging. These essays will then be assessed by experts in the topic area, who will pass the top choices to three well-known leaders in the veterinary profession. These final judges will determine the winners.
Learn more about VIN Foundation resources at VINFoundation.org/Resources.
The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides tools and resources to support pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians throughout their careers. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at http://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants. All gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax-deductible.
Media Contact:
Jordan benShea
VIN Foundation
(888) 616-6506
327501@email4pr.com
SOURCE VIN Foundation
