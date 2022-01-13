At 11.5% CAGR, 3D Animation Market Size to hit USD 32.87 Billion, globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 3D Animation Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 15.34 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 32.87 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase In The Requirement Of 3D Animation Software For Making 3D Animation Films Is Powering The Market Growth All Over The World

The requirement for 3D animation is credited to the increasing demand for 3D visualization, increasing acceptance of visual effects technology (VFX) in movies, 3D mobile applications, and 3D gaming, along with growing trend of digital marketing. Increase in the requirement of 3D animation software for making 3D animation films is powering the market growth all over the world. For example, major market players in the media and entertainment sectors such as DreamWorks Animation, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Inc., Warner Bros. Animation, Pixar, and others are suing 3D animation technologies and software such as motion graphics, 3D modeling, visual effects, 3D rendering, and special effects to create films which is powering the development for 3D animation market.

3D Animation Market Key Segments Covering in this Report:

By Technology:

3D Modeling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects (VFX)

Others

By Service:

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Education and Training

By Deployment:

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Verticals

Media and Entertainment

Construction and Architecture

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Education and Academia

Others

The 3D animation market landscape is a fragmented, and innovative landscape. the constant pressure on animators to chase new horizons, and conquer new imaginations remain promising drivers of growth. The increasing demand for 3D renditions of famous characters from real life, films, and games also remain promising new opportunities for commercialization in the 3D animation market.

The major Key players included in the global 3D animation market are,

Image Metrics, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Pixologic, Inc.

Corel Corporation.

NewTek, Inc.

Maxon Computer

SideFX.

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Trimble Inc

Foundry Visionmongers Ltd

Sony Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Growing demand for 3D animation in education, driven by increased demand for convenient, and simple access to complex learning also remains a key driver of growth in the 3D animation market. EdTech companies like Byju, most valuable Indian startup registered 16.5 billion in valuation in 2020. The company successful crossed valuation of major fintech companies in India, with over 500 million registered users, thanks to its innovative new methods in the Indian online learning. The company isn't alone either. A host of new startups like Coursera, Udemy, edX, among others remain promising drivers of 3D animation market, thanks to growing availability of low-cost animation software available online, and increased promise of commercialization with interactive animation technology. The growing promise of interactive education to engage students, with various senses, and deliver scientific, creative, and other skills remains a promising driver of interactive education in the global 3D animation market.

The growing demand for anime remains a promising driver of growth in the 3D animation market. Anime has always remained a popular artform. However, earlier it remained limited to a niche audience, mainly Japanese, and in comic book variety. However, in recent years, anime movies, shows have captured the imagination of global audiences. The anime-based films like Kill Bill have popularized the anime scene in Western world, driving increased demand for Japanese anime books, as well as new films based on anime. Today, various major studios like Disney continue to experiment with the genre, which already witnesses as many as 100,000 visitors for its exhibitions in many parts of the world.

3D Animation Market: Key Trends

VFX continues to witness widespread adoption in the entertainment industry, due to its growing need to depict camera captured images in studio, and vital role of 3D animation in captivating the audience. This technology remains highly popular with game studios as well, wherein demand for high-quality games for consoles remain major drivers of growth. The growing demand for VFX technology from moviemakers, game developers, and animators remains key trend driving growth, as demand for animation software to capture 3D output at a faster pace remains strong. Furthermore, the increased demand for open-world game development also remains a key driver of growth.

3D Animation Market: Notable Developments

Animation studio Fortiche collaborated with Riot Games, the makers of League of Legends to bring Arcane, a new TV serial to Netflix in November, 2020. The collaboration is a sign of times to come, wherein increasing animation makers are collaborating with game makers of League of Legends, Dota 2 to bring mesmerizing stories, and events to online streaming. The availability of rich content in game stories, and loyalty of existing audience remains a major promise for growth for such collaborations. For example, League of Legends today has 117 million base of active players. Similarly, Dota 2 anime, Dragon's Blood became 1-3 most viewed shows on Netflix in more than 10 countries.

3D Animation Market: Regional Analysis

The 3D animation market report is divided by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. despite major success of anime like Japan, the penetration of animation technology remains far stronger in North America. The establishment of large anime studios like Pixar, and growing 3D animation game development in the region promises major growth for the North American region. furthermore, the development of 3D animation in showcasing medical surgery in detail, and help new learners gain expertise with detailed demonstration also remain new application of the technology in the region. The Asia pacific is likely to witness fastest growth, as 3D animation with increased investment from China, Japan, and South Korea remains a promising technology for the future.

On Special Requirement 3D Animation Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South.Korea, Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

