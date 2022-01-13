Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market to Reach $150.44 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.1% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market by Disease Type (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Syphilis, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and Other Diseases) and Location of Testing (Laboratory Testing, and Point-of-care (POC) Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing industry was accounted for $91.44 billion in 2030, and is expected to garner $150.44 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

High prevalence and rise in incidences of STDs, supporting reimbursement for STDs testing, and implementation of national screening programs have boosted the growth of the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing market. However, huge proportion of patients infected with STDs in remote areas, stringent regulatory abidance requirements for the participants of the STD market, huge number of patients infected with STDs in remote areas, and social stigma associated with patients visiting specialized STD clinics hinder the market growth. On the contrary, reduction in the number of visits to government clinics, national screening programs, and advancements in technology and POC tests are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the STD testing market due to decline in number of STD cases and disruptions in the healthcare sector.

During the pandemic, the non-urgent visits and preventive services were reduced to preserve personal protective equipment supply.

The gonorrhea segment to manifest the highest through 2030

By disease type, the gonorrhea segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. However, the chlamydia testing segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market, due to lack of awareness about sexually transmitted diseases among population and lack of barrier protection.

The laboratory testing segment dominated the market

By location of testing, the laboratory testing segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market, as most of the cases of diagnostic testing are carried out in the labs. However, the point of care testing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to untapped markets in developing countries.

Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, held the lion's share

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in case of sexual transmitted diseases in emerging countries and rise in patient awareness through education campaigns.

Major market players

Abbott laboratories

BioMérieux, Inc.

Becton Dickinson Company

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Diasorin Molecular LLC

Roche Holding AG

Orasure Technologies, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

