Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Investing and Retirement, Highlighting Rise of Mobile Apps and Holistic Financial Planning

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its 2021 Monitor Awards in online brokerage, asset management and retirement. Now in its 23rd year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.
"In 2021, the investment and retirement industries continued to adapt to elevated user needs to digitally assess their financial health and retirement readiness," said Andrew Way, director of research at Corporate Insight. "We expect to see continuing investment in personalized mobile app functionality as well as more comprehensive and holistic financial planning digital experiences that account for an individual's entire financial portfolio, as opposed to separating retirement and retail investment accounts."
Firms made increasing investments in mobile apps this past year, helping users manage their investing and retirement in ways that mimic or exceed web experiences. In the retirement plan participant space, Merrill won its first gold medal in the Mobile App Experience category by overhauling its Benefits OnLine mobile app's design and capabilities. It provides detailed overviews of participants' account information, multiple helpful data visualizations and view-by filters, and an impressive number of transactional capabilities.
In the mobile finance space, Schwab earns a gold medal in the Mobile Experience category for its standout trading and charting capabilities as well as a useful virtual Schwab Assistant, which responds to questions, displays information and directs users to relevant sections in the app. In addition to a customizable bottom tab menu, the app lets users directly aggregate and manage internal and external accounts while providing one of the strongest quotes and charting experiences in the space.
Firms across industries made updates to secure site homepages and dashboards, giving users access to advanced data views and customization options. In the retirement plan sponsor sector, TIAA won a gold medal in the Homepages & Dashboards category for features including a resource display customized based on sponsors' past site use, and an expandable administered plans section that lets sponsors enter custom or preset date ranges to update all plan information.
About Corporate Insight
Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.
Schedule a media interview: PR@corporateinsight.com
SOURCE Corporate Insight
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.