Global Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.9% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TMR, the global baby and pregnancy skincare products market was valued at US$ 6.5 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Government measures to spread awareness about pregnancy skin care and baby cleanliness are expected to play an important role in the growth of the global baby & pregnant skincare products market during the forecast period.

The high competitiveness in the market is influencing the decisions of buyers. Consumers are demanding products that are free of toxic mineral oils, parabens, triclosan, harsh perfumes, and 1,4-dioxane. As a result, firms are leveraging social media, influencer marketing, and other promotional methods to attain market dominance.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/baby-and-pregnancy-skincare-products-market.html

The adverse effects of PAMAS (paraben, animal oil, mineral oil, alcohol, and soap) products on newborns are becoming more widely known. As a result, to prevent adverse reactions in newborns, companies are boosting the availability of ingredient-safe and premium-quality products. Furthermore, a revived interest in environmental concerns is likely to assist firms in attracting niche customers.

Mothers, similar to newborns, are susceptible to negative effects from the usage of skincare products. As pregnancy is one of the most important stages in a woman's life, makers of infant and pregnant skincare products are boosting the supply of high-quality goods. Nipple discomfort and cracking can occur. As a result, producers are increasing the production of natural ingredient nipple-care butters

There is an increasing need for products designed for expectant mothers that can be applied topically without causing any harm to the baby and the mother. Moisturizing body butters for moms in various fragrances such as jasmine, lavender, and rose are being developed by companies in the global baby & pregnancy skincare products market.

Request Brochure of Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83196

Key Findings of Market Report

Companies are increasing the production of natural stretch mark oil, which moisturizes for 24 hours and helps to minimize the visibility of stretch marks. Itching, dryness, and stretch marks are common side effects of stretching and expanding bellies, which deprive the skin of its natural moisture. Companies are taking advantage of this opportunity and developing natural body butter and natural stretch oil, which assist in hydrating skin, develop collagen, and heal wounds.

Buyers are drawn to nest gift boxes, as they are appealing to the eyes. These kits contain toxin-free, natural skincare items for expectant women. As a result, manufacturers are promoting items that are Australia Allergy Certified and Dermatologically Tested to attract would-be mothers and drive revenue-generation opportunities in the global baby & pregnancy skincare products market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=83196

Companies are increasing their capacity to produce foot creams and body washes. Market players are developing natural foot lotions with arginine and peppermint essential oils. By boosting blood circulation and calming fatigued muscles, these essential oils provide comfort to tired feet and swollen ankles. Shea butter and argan oil are used in new foot treatments to properly hydrate and moisturize the skin.

Natural oils, including olive, basil, coconut, rice bran, camphor, etc. are becoming more popular in infant balms. Baby skincare products that have been dermatologist-approved are bolstering brands' credibility. Baby balms are being developed with a pH value that is gentle on the skin. Parabens, sulfates, and silicones have all been removed from baby balms by producers, which is expected to boost sales in the global market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83196

Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: Growth Drivers

Convenience, rapid penetration of Internet services, and availability of many brands are expected to drive the expansion of the eCommerce segment in the global market

Government initiatives to develop understanding about baby cleanliness and prenatal skin care are expected to boost sales opportunities in the global baby & pregnancy skincare products market

Buy Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83196<ype=S

Global Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Earth Mama Organics

E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd

Nine Naturals LLC

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Global Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Maternal/Pregnancy Skin Care

Baby Skin Care

Distribution Channel

Hospital & Clinical Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

eCommerce

Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global drug delivery systems market was valued approximately US$ 510 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2017 to 2025 to reach approximately US$ 900 Bn by 2025. Increase in demand for self-administration and home health care devices are likely to fuel expansion of the global drug delivery systems market from 2017 to 2025.

EP Catheter Ablation Market: According to the report, the catheters to be sold in the global EP catheter ablation market by 2026-end will bring in over US$ 2.74 Bn in global revenues. Among these, the report has analyzed that sales of radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters will be predominant.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Increased prevalence of infertility across the globe is likely to shape the contours of the global assisted reproductive technology market in the years to come. A few of the latest developments that have taken place in the field of assisted reproductive technology are now widely made available to the couples trying to have a child.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/baby-and-pregnancy-skincare-products-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research