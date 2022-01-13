Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim announces new S5 series highly-efficient PV modules

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, has recently launched its new generation of products, the S5 series highly-efficient photovoltaic (PV) modules, with the maximum power output of up to 670W and a module efficiency of 21.57 percent.
The S5 series modules, integrating 210mm large-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar, half-cell, dual-glass technologies, can achieve stronger performance and reliability. Specifically, the new product, by introducing the multi-busbar (12BB) technology with 210mm large silicon wafers, increases the light-receiving area, while ensuring the cell efficiency.
Moreover, compared with the normal 2mm cell spacing technology, the new product adopts 0.8mm high-density encapsulation technology to significantly enhance power density of the modules, and ensure the product quality.
Catering to the diverse demands for the highly-efficient modules, Seraphim rolled out two versions, 132 cells and 120 cells, pairing them with choices of single-glass and bifacial dual-glass configurations, with the power output ranging from 595W to 670W.
Having been subjected to tests, such as PID, hail, sand-dust and ammonia, the new product demonstrates high reliability and is expected to be powerful contenders in the field of highly-efficient PV module products.
"Innovation has always been Seraphim's original aspiration, with the mission to be an industry leader from when the company was established. For years, the company has invested a great amount of effort in R&D and has accumulated rich and unique experience in the research and development of the expertise and technology of highly-efficient modules," said Polaris Li, chairman and president of Seraphim.
He added that the S5 series of products will provide outstanding product experience for our customers, as a result of the company's strict procedure control, the research and development of technology, the product design, development and in-depth testing.
The year 2021 marked the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Seraphim. During the past decade, not only did it garner great business achievements, but also made important contributions to the green development of the whole of society.
Its efforts have been recognized by many awards, such as a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by Bloomberg and as a top PV module manufacturer by PV Evolution Labs.
To date, more than 14GW of Seraphim's products have been shipped to more than 40 countries worldwide.
See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325914.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
