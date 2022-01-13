AR VR Smart Glasses Market Size to Grow by USD 6.21 Billion: By Type (optical see-through and video see-through) and Region- Forecast till 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AR VR Smart Glasses Market by Type (optical see-through and video see-through) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The AR VR Smart Glasses market value is set to grow by USD 6.212 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13.37% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Segment
AR VR smart glasses are computer glasses that add contextual information to what the wearer views. AR VR is primarily experienced via a wearable glass device, HUDs, or smartphone application. The objective of smart glasses is to blend the user's vision with the virtual world effortlessly. Smart glasses work through an amalgamation of the display, sensors, and accelerometers, coupled with smart software and internet connectivity. AR VR smart glasses, therefore, enhance a user's experience in the real world rather than replacing it. Smart glasses can be equipped with AR VR smart technology for day-to-day domestic and professional uses. This will boost the demand for AR VR smart glasses. The launch of various products such as Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, an optical HUD, and Microsoft HoloLens 2, a pair of MR smart glasses with high-definition 3D optical HUDs and spatial sound, will drive the global AR VR smart glasses market during the forecast period. Thus, the growing adoption of AR VR smart glasses will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.
The AR VR smart glasses market share growth by the optical see-through segment will be significant during the forecast period. The optical see-through glasses display the visual perception of the physical world with computer-generated elements that appear to coexist spatially. These optical see-through glasses have various applications across various end-use industries. Due to the growing applications and demand for optical see-through glasses, vendors in the market have been taking initiatives that will propel the market in focus during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, challenges, and segments available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for AR VR smart glasses in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.
The increased awareness of the potential benefits of using smart glasses will facilitate the AR VR smart glasses market growth in North America over the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Alphabet Inc.
- Atheer Inc.
- Avegant Corp.
- Everysight Ltd
- HTC Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sony Group Corp.
- Vuzix Corp.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial barcode scanner market value is projected to grow by $ 388.38 mn at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report
Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market: This market research study identifies Gentex, Plansee, and PPG as the leading players in the global electrochromic storage devices market. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report
AR VR Smart Glasses Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.21
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc., Avegant Corp., Everysight Ltd, HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., and Vuzix Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.