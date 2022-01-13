Esports Technologies to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. EBET, a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that Aaron Speach, CEO, will be speaking tomorrow at the 24th annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, January 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. Speach will also be taking one-on-one meetings with private equity and institutional investors throughout the conference.

Needham & Company's flagship conference is one of the leading events in the U.S. for growth stock investing. The five-day conference will provide investors with insight into a select group of emerging companies and deliver investable themes to several thousand attendees consisting of senior company executives, institutional investors, and private equity and growth/venture capital investors.

"Esports Technologies is honored to participate in the Needham Growth Conference, one of the premier events for growth company investors," said CEO Aaron Speach. "This is a tremendously valuable forum for our company. I look forward to telling investors about Esports Technologies' recent acquisitions and the exciting growth strategy we've charted."

For more information or to register for the event, contact conferences@needhamco.com.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.



View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-to-participate-in-the-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-tomorrow-301460178.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.