Johnny World announces another innovative product!

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnny World Products, a multi-brand manufacturer has added to their growing product line with the launch of another new product – the Hoop Helper.
The Hoop Helper is designed to replace unsightly sand bags, cinder blocks, bricks and other weights that are placed on the base of portable basketball goals. These random objects are unattractive and potentially dangerous. The Hoop Helper adds the wanted extra stability to a goal post that is safe, attractive and easy to use.
The Hoop Helper is a durable, weather-resistant bag made of a heavyweight, waterproof canvas material. It is designed to rest on top of a portable basketball goal base and will hold up to 80 pounds of sand.
Joe Sessa, a product designer for Johnny World, explained the creative thought behind the Hoop Helper: "While setting up our own basketball goal this summer, it was apparent that some extra weight would help stabilize the whole goal post. Like many people, I placed extra sandbags on top of the base. But it was ugly. I thought that there had to be a better alternative."
Customer reviews of the Hoop Helper have been overwhelmingly positive and sales have exceeded expectations. Johnny World is now seeking retail partners to prepare for the upcoming spring season. Small and large retailers interested in wholesale opportunities are encouraged to contact us directly at: Support@JohnnyWorldProducts.com
ABOUT JOHNNY WORLD PRODUCTS:
Dedicated to creating high quality, innovative products, Johnny World provide the highest level of service to its customers. Its brands now include the Magna Wizard, Cuyahoga Copper, Backseat Baby Reminder Stickers, the Fridge Door Chef, the Glare Patch, the Hoop Helper, the Carpet Corrector and Ancient Toys. Find one of our exciting brands today on our website and in retail stores around the country.
