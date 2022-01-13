LEAPPOINT RECEIVES HIGHEST ADOBE WORKFRONT PARTNER CERTIFICATION RATING IN THE AMERICAS

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapPoint, LLC, the leader in ConnectedWork™ for Technology, Process and People, has achieved the highest Adobe ADBE Workfront enablement rating in the Americas Region, joining IBM and Accenture as Specialized Adobe Workfront partners.
Adobe Specialized partners must meet and exceed a high bar of excellence by demonstrating technical expertise, implementation proficiency and success at real-world customer implementations. LeapPoint is second only to IBM in the number of certified Adobe Workfront specialists on its business and technology implementation team.
"Achieving Adobe Workfront Specialization status is a tremendous achievement for our company and affirms our commitment to the highest level of skill development in the products driving digital transformation and the future of work," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "We will continue to prioritize our Adobe Workfront expertise as we build upon a record-breaking year and help clients around the world make life and experiences fundamentally better for employees, customers, and those they serve."
Companies in regulated industries, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and the public sector turn to LeapPoint every day for cost-effective digital transformation through Connected Work™and the Adobe Experience Cloud suite of products.
For more information about how to experience digital transformation with LeapPoint Connected Work and Adobe Workfront, visit us here.
About LeapPoint
LeapPoint is changing how companies connect work, technology, and talent to solve significant business challenges and drive successful outcomes. Established by Big 4 alumni seeking more flexibility and agility in meeting clients' most critical business needs, LeapPoint is committed to making life and experiences fundamentally better for employees, customers, and those they serve. As the go-to Adobe and Adobe Workfront partner in financial services, healthcare, and retail, LeapPoint's break-through Connected Work™ services are the essential framework for the Future of Work. For more information, visit www.leappoint.com.
