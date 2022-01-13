HappyNest App launches round-up feature marrying daily spending with long-term investing

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyNest Holdings, Inc. announced their Loose Change feature today, making it the first real estate investing app to offer round ups. The program allows customers the option to marry their spending with investing in real estate every time they shop. This new feature provides HappyNest customers with another way to grow their long-term savings without having to think about it.
"Four out of five millionaires make their fortunes through real estate", says Jesse Prince, CEO of HappyNest, "we are on a mission to make investing in real estate available, affordable, and easy for everyone regardless of income. Our Loose Change feature allows our customers to round up their spending while growing their investment portfolio."
Some of the unique features and benefits of the Loose Change Program include:
- Link your bank account or credit card to the program. All fees waived.
- Users can choose to multiply their savings opportunity by 10X with the accelerator feature.
- The average investor using Loose Change saves over $30 more per month
"By offering our customers an easy, hassle-free way of saving, we provide them the ability to grow their nest egg by purchasing shares of quality real estate usually reserved for the 1%", explains Prince. "At HappyNest, we believe everyone deserves the same opportunity to live financially happier lives and now anyone with a smartphone can enjoy the same benefits of this safe and secure investment for as little as $10."
Loose Change is currently available to all customers at no fee. For more information on the Loose Change program, visit www.myhappynest.com.
HappyNest is a fast-growing real estate company that provides access to high-quality commercial real estate investment opportunities to non-accredited investors starting with $10. HappyNest's portfolio of properties leased to Fortune 100 brand-name companies including FedEx and CVS allows customers to invest in companies they know and trust without the risks associated with stock market volatility. The HappyNest fund is currently producing 6% annualized income distributed in quarterly dividends, and investors may participate in future appreciation for the properties the funds own.
SOURCE HappyNest Invest
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.