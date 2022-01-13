Assessment of Global NIPT Markets; 2020 to 2031 - Leading Players are Laboratory Corp of America, Roche, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, BGI, and PerkinElmer

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Focus on Method, Test, Platform, End User, Application and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NIPT market was valued at $2.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $12.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.79% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing reimbursement policies and insurance coverage across the globe. Further, the continued significant investments for genome sequencing by healthcare companies to meet the industry demand and the growing incidence of genetic disorders are the prominent factors propelling the growth of the global NIPT market.

Advancements in genome sequencing technologies reduce turnaround time and the complexity of diagnosis with next generation sequencing (NGS). The NGS technology provides several opportunities to develop the non-invasive diagnostic procedures for an early and accurate detection of various genetic disorders. The life science industry is witnessing significant growth of NIPT tests developed using the NGS technology. Several biotechnology companies are now indulging in the research and development of such NGS-based NIPT products. Furthermore, the advent of genome sequencing technologies in the life science industry has enabled the companies to detect the genetic diseases at an early stage and provide accurate results to remain competitive in the market.

Healthcare experts have found global NIPT market as one of the most rapidly evolving markets amongst the other prenatal testing industries. The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the NIPT market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the tests associated with the global NIPT market across different regions. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well. Also, aims at answering various aspects of the global NIPT market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention



Availability of Advanced Screening Technologies



Increasing Consumer Demand



Shifting of Reimbursement Policies Toward More Genetics Coverage



High Incidence Rate of Down's Syndrome



Rising Average Maternal Age



Increasing Prevalence of Genetic and Congenital Disorders

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Ethical Hurdles



Limitations of NIPT



Lack of Awareness Among Consumers



Alternative Screening and Testing Methods

Opportunities

Capitalizing on the Potential Presented by the Emerging Markets in Asia



Availability of Direct-to-Consumer Tests



Focus on Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis

Market Segmentation

By Test - Panorama and Vistara; MaterniT GENOME, MaterniT 21 PLUS, informaSeq, Verifi and Verifi Plus Prenatal Tests; Harmony Test ; NIFTY Test and NIFTY Test Pro; QNatal Advanced; PrenaTest, GeneSafe, and PrenatalSAFE; Bambni Test; IONA and Sage; and Others

; NIFTY Test and NIFTY Test Pro; QNatal Advanced; PrenaTest, GeneSafe, and PrenatalSAFE; Bambni Test; IONA and Sage; and Others By Platform - PCR, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Others

By Method - cfDNA and FCMB

By End User - Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, and Others

By Application - Trisomy Detection, Microdeletion Detection, Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy Detection, Others

Competitive Landscape

The NIPT market is currently at a blooming phase, with the presence of various juggernauts such as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, and PerkinElmer Inc., as well as other medium and small-medium enterprises, that are offering wide range of NIPT products and services in the market. Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain themselves in the competition by adopting different strategies varying from partnerships and collaborations to business expansions and product launches.

Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

BGI

CENTOGENE N.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MedGenome Inc.

Annoroad Gene Technology

Natera, Inc.

Yourgene Health PLC

Next Biosciences

Eurofins Scientific

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the importance of NIPT, and what are the different NIPT products/services available in the market? What are the different methods of NIPT, and what are the benefits and risks associated with it?

What are the major technological advancements witnessed by the global NIPT market in the past four years, and what is the future scope of the market? What are the key trends of the global NIPT market as per the year 2020, and how is the market evolving currently?

What was the market size of the global NIPT market in 2020, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2031? What is the expected growth rate of the global NIPT market during the period 2021-2031?

What is the market scenario and growth potential of different regions of the world, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World? What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global NIPT market?

Who are the major key players of the global NIPT market? How much market share does each of these players occupy in the market in 2019? Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global NIPT market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of NIPT products?

What is the average NIPT cost in different countries? What is the reimbursement scenario of the global NIPT market, and what is the reimbursement rate in different countries of the world, including countries of North America , Latin America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa ?

, , , , and the and ? What is the funding scenario of the market with respect to institutional and academic funding? What is the patent landscape of the market, and which companies stand out for registering the greatest number of patents?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global NIPT market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

What are the different NIPT tests available in the market, and which test type dominates the market in 2020 and 2031 in terms of value and volume?

What is the global market size (by value and volume) of different types of products of the global NIPT market in 2020? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different kits, assays, and which product is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What are the different platforms supported by NIPT products? Which technology type dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to dominate in 2031 (by value and volume)?

What are the different applications associated with NIPT? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global NIPT market for the period between 2021 and 2031 (by value and volume)?

What is the global NIPT market size (by value and volume) based on different methods? Which method is currently leading the market and why? Which method is expected to lead the market during the forecast period?

Who are the different end users of the global NIPT market (by value and volume)? Which end-user type is the major contributor of revenue in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzvnom

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets