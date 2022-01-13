iWave announces new relationship intelligence technology

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, announced today that it has launched a proprietary relationship intelligence feature. iWave Connections enables nonprofits to use their donors' networks to uncover more prospects and raise more donations.
"Creating visibility within a donor's network is valuable because it exposes pathways into new opportunities, but finding connections is challenging because it's so time-consuming," said Jill McCarville, VP of Marketing at iWave. "With the launch of iWave Connections, we're opening the door to new innovations that will help fundraising professionals quickly understand and embrace personal connections—and ultimately expand their donor network."
Adding a relationship intelligence feature to a fundraising tech stack helps nonprofits foster a culture of giving by using existing donor relationships to establish new connections and improve communication. With the release of this feature, iWave users can now:
- Discover board connections: find corporate or nonprofit board members who are connected to donors.
- Discover neighbor connections: find the perfect candidates that can support a local fundraising event by accessing lists of individuals who live in close proximity to a donor.
- Generate a new prospect pool: export a list of connections and screen prospects in just a few clicks.
- Instantly turn cold leads into hot leads: significantly boost chances that prospects convert to loyal donors by discovering individuals who can provide warm introductions.
To get started, a subscription to iWave is required. You can sign up for a free customized demo at www.iwave.com/request-a-demo/
About iWave
iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
SOURCE iWave
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.