Radius HDD and Ditch Witch Announce Partnership

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius HDD and the Ditch Witch dealer network have made a strategic partnership to provide an aftermarket tooling options across North America. This partnership will allow construction contractors to acquire Radius HDD tooling at a location near operational areas to better the growing number of infrastructure projects.
The General Manager Riff Wright believes "This alignment will better serve the thousands of contractors we currently support across the country by putting the Radius tools and supplies they trust everyday as close as the nearest DW dealer, With the Ditch Witch Dealer network as a partner we maximize the product reach of Radius HDD tools."
With today's fiber growth and federal investment in the nation's infrastructure on the horizon, HDD contractors require a level of product availability only Radius can deliver. Pushing our products closer to drillers in the field through Ditch Witch dealers will minimize downtime while providing the quality tools and unmatched customer service contractors expect from us.
About Radius HDD
Radius HDD manufactures a complete line of the highest quality directional drilling tools for HDD professionals worldwide. Committed to bringing innovative tools and services to the directional drilling industry, Radius HDD continues to work directly with contractors in the mud to develop products and solutions for drillers worldwide.
