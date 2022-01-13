Sinopé Technologies Awarded Best Smart Thermostat of the Year in the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Sinopé Technologies, a Canadian company specializing in creating smart devices and energy management solutions for over ten years, has been selected as winner of the "Smart Thermostat of the Year" award for its Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for Electric Heating (TH1123WF) product.

Sinopé's Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for Electric Heating optimizes energy consumption, comfort and savings using powerful smart algorithms in addition to geofencing, schedules, and scenes. Its breakthrough new feature called Éco Sinopé is a game-changer in the industry. With Éco Sinopé, consumers are now empowered to generate the best energy savings while benefitting from the enhanced comfort. On their end, power utilities can better manage peak demand in an easy way. The TH1123WF makes remote control easy, helps reduce energy consumption, and can follow energy grids.

The thermostat is compatible with all the leading management platforms and voice assistants such as Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The TH1123WF is also compatible with Neviweb, Sinopé Technologies' easy-to-use consumer app that focuses on energy savings.

Sinopé-branded smart thermostat allows remote control of baseboard heaters, convectors, fan-forced convectors and radiant ceiling heating. Additionally, it provides thorough in-app charts showing the outdoor temperature (to provide context) and the energy consumption detailed in dollars and kWh to help households track their savings in real time.

The smart thermostat can entirely lock the manual control or lock-in specific temperatures available through manual control using the app. By activating these settings, homeowners can avoid high energy bills even when renting out their property.

Sinopé Technologies' Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for Electric Heating is part of the company's Wi-Fi ecosystem that gathers smart low-voltage, floor heating, and double-pole thermostats.

"We are thrilled to receive this IoT Breakthrough award - especially with all the many innovative smart thermostats that are available. No compromise is made on the quality of our device. Our engineering and industrial design teams go above and beyond industry-established standards when creating and testing each device to ensure the best quality," said Maxime Labonté, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Sinopé Technologies. "Our teams also fight obsolescence by ensuring that the devices we create can receive over-the-air software and firmware updates. With its many tailored features and settings, we feel the TH1123WF addresses the needs of a great variety of niche markets."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"A regular home using baseboard heaters requires on average eight to ten electric heating thermostats. Changing all those at once can be a real financial challenge," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to Sinopé Technologies for addressing this smart home challenge with their 'breakthrough' device. With a smart thermostat, users need to be able to find comfort in their home without having to manually adjust the temperature, while also saving on electricity – and Sinopé is achieving this and much more – and we are proud to name them a 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award winner."

Additionally, Sinopé Technologies' thermostat is demand-response ready so it can be integrated by any North-American power utility into any time of use rate program to generate the best energy savings.

