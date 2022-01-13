Robert Half Names Chris Nelson Chief Marketing Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Nelson has been named chief marketing officer for talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. In this role, Nelson will lead the company's global marketing strategy, overseeing digital and web marketing, data analytics, customer insights, experience design and brand identity.
Prior to joining Robert Half, Nelson was vice president of digital marketing at VMware, where he led a Center of Excellence team responsible for supporting the company's online presence in 44 countries, including paid, owned and earned media; content development; search engine optimization; demand generation; email marketing; social media; and digital marketing transformation. Previous to that, he served as senior vice president of digital channels and campaign management at Wells Fargo. He brings a diverse background in business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing experience to Robert Half.
"Chris has a track record of success in accelerating the use of digital channels to create world-class customer experiences that drive revenue growth and customer loyalty," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Digital marketing has never been more important for reaching and engaging customers, and we are excited for what the future holds with his leadership."
About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE symbol: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.
SOURCE Robert Half
