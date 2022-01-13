With 15.9% CAGR Growth, Global HPV Test and Pap Testing Market Size Will Reach USD 6.39 Billion By 2028: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Test (Pap, HPV); By Application (Cervical Cancer Screening, Vaginal Cancer Screening); By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services); By Technology (PCR, Immunodiagnostics, Other Technologies); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.
According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market size expected to reach to USD 6.39 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.75 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during forecast period 2021 to 2028.
Report Overview
HPV refers to Human papillomavirus (HPV) and is the most common viral infection that passes between people through skin-to-skin contact. Primary driving factors of the market include the rising number of cervical cancer cases and cancer screening programs. During the forecast period, there are several aspects expected to increase significant market revenue involving the upgrading medical and healthcare facility scenario and the rising usage of the newest innovative technologies in medical sciences.
Cervical cancer is considered to be the fourth most common type of cancer globally and is the most common cause of death among women. The high prevalence of cervical cancer also drives the market for HPV testing and Pap test. Also, the prevalence will create the need for pap testing, which is expected to push the market growth. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the HPV testing and Pap test market and is expected to negatively affect the market's growth during the initial phase of the forecast period.
This Report Sample Will Cover:
- Global HPV testing and Pap test market outlook: Situation, size, share, historic market, and forecast analysis (2021-2028)
- Competitive environment: Competitor's overview, company share analysis, key developments, and their key strategies on manufacturers, suppliers, and development trends.
- Market segmentation: By type, by application, by end-user, by region.
- Key dynamics: Drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market
- Regional overview: Region-specific growth and development in the market
Top Market Players in HPV Testing And Pap Test Market:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Arbor Vita Corporation
- Becton
- BioMérieux SA.
- Danaher
- Dickinson and Company
- Femasys Inc.
- Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- NURX Inc.
- Onco Health Corporation
- Qiagen
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche Ltd
- Seegene Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TruScreen
HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: Growth Factors
The market growth drivers include an increasing number of cervical cancer cases and the growing aging population, increasing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs, government initiatives, and funding. In addition, the adoption of new technologies in HPV and Pap testing is expected to significantly contribute to market growth in the coming years. Cervical cancer screening involves machine-assisted screening and HPV cell-free DNA methods. Cell-free DNA, usually found in people with cancer, is utilized as a diagnostic tool in various types of cancer. In order to detect and monitor the treatment response of HPV-associated cancers, some researchers are developing a plasma HPV cell-free DNA assay through ddPCR.
By 2050, WHO (World Health Organization) is accepting different methods such as vaccination, screening, and proper treatment to reduce cervical cancer. For this elimination of cervical cancer, WHO anticipates treating 70% of women aged 35 to 45 years using modern screening pap testing. All these factors are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, various organization's increasing number of awareness programs including the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, WHO, CDC, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), for cervical cancer screening are some of the major factors expected to drive the market for HPV testing and Pap test during the forthcoming period.
Key Questions Answered In The Report Include:
- What are the current global HPV testing and Pap test market size and the growth rate?
- How has the market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years from 2021-2028?
- What are the key regions in the market?
- What are the major categories in the global HPV testing and Pap test market? What are the major application -segments? What are the major product types?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry? What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces analysis?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges?
Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size 2020 Value
USD 1.75 Billion
Market Outlook for 2028
USD 6.39 Billion
Expected CAGR Growth
CAGR 15.9% from 2021 - 2028
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2021 - 2028
Top Market Players
Abbott Laboratories, Arbor Vita Corporation, Becton, BioMérieux SA., Danaher, Dickinson and Company, Femasys, Inc., Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. and Others
Segments Covered
By Test, By Application, By Product, By Technology, By Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Customization Options
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: Key Segmentation
- Insight by Application
In 2020, the cervical cancer screening segment accounted for the highest revenue and is forecasted to achieve a high growth rate over the forecast period. One of the prominent drivers of this segment includes the greater occurrence of cervical cancer than vaginal cancer as well as the ongoing public-private initiative to raise screening rates would augment the segment for pap testing.
World Health Organization's Plan of Action in 2018 for Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control 2018-2030 can improve disease testing and treatment through creative methodologies. Also, the vaginal cancer screening segment may encounter have a double-digit CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The requirement for efficient screening tools is increased due to rising cases of vaginal cancer and the high mortality rates.
- Insight by Product
In 2020, the consumables segment registered the highest revenue as it is frequently used in HPV and cervical screenings. Other key factors projected to dominate the segment growth involves ongoing development initiatives by significant market players and the launch of innovative consumables, including assays and kits, for more precise Pap testing and HPV testing. The services segment may rise during the anticipated period, supported by the development of at-home and self HPV screening services.
- Insight by Technology
Other segments that led the market and produced the greater revenue in 2020 include cystoscopy and colposcopy. the widespread use of these technologies in HPV testing and Pap testing contributed to this highest revenue share. The Pap testing increases the accuracy of cervical cancer screening programs in women aged 30. According to estimates, the PCR testing segment may rise at a high growth rate during the projected period owing to the introduction of novel guidelines to use DNA HPV testing methods.
Regional Analysis: Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market
North America emerged as the leading region in the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2020 and is projected to continue during the forecasted timeframe. Growing knowledge regarding early detection of cervical cancer, well-established pap testing protocols, presence of healthcare reimbursement is some of the catalysts of the Pap market growth.
In the Asia Pacific, the market for HPV testing and Pap tests is expected to show an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid Pap market growth was supported by the increasing rate of cervical cancer and HPV in major countries. This growth can
China and India have the largest incidence globally, with over 100,000 cases of cervical cancer diagnosed every year in China. Furthermore, advancement in technology and increased investment by the government to develop healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the market growth of pap testing over the study period. The spread of HPV and cervical cancer in key countries, such as Japan, China, and India also fueling the market growth.
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
The global HPV testing and Pap test market is primarily segmented on the basis of test, application, product, technology, and region.
Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: By Test Outlook
- Pap
- HPV
Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: By Application Outlook
- Cervical Cancer Screening
- Vaginal Cancer Screening
Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: By Product Outlook
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Services
Global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market: By Technology Outlook
- PCR
- Immunodiagnostics
- Other Technologies
