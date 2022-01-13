CLCKR Universal MagSafe Stand and Slim Wallet Accessory Available Now

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLCKR, the mobile phone accessory company, announced today the availability of the CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip and the Slim Wallet with Stand. Both products are available now online at CLCKR.com. In addition to the new products, CLCKR has a full line of universal stands available for the iPhone 13 including holographic designs and a collaboration with Richmond and Finch. CLCKR products help elevate the experience of your mobile device with portrait and landscape functionality and a grip for a safe hold.

CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip

Designed with a strong 3500G magnet to attach directly to an iPhone 12/13 MagSafe compatible case, the CLCKR MagSafe stand and grip transforms the device into a multi-faceted, easy-viewing hub of information and entertainment. With the CLCKR stand, the device can be used in portrait, landscape and angled conference call modes, ideal for video chats, reading recipes and watching a favorite show. The grip allows the user to hold on to the device while on the go. And for MagSafe charging, simply slide CLCKR off the back. The product is available for $29.99.

CLCKR Slim Wallet with Stand

The CLCKR Slim Wallet with Stand is the perfect all around accessory for a smartphone. The wallet has space for 2 cards which are easily accessible thanks to the notch at the side. The built-in patented Stand & Grip enables the device to be used in portrait, landscape and conference mode. The 3M adhesive that connects the accessory to the device creates a strong hold and sticks to most devices. CLCKR Slim Wallet and Stand is available now for $24.99.

ABOUT CLCKR

CLCKR is a patented universal and multi-functional mobile phone stand grip, enabling multiple viewing positions for people who love to consume or create content and stay in touch – whether at home or on-the-go. CLCKR is available as the Universal CLCKR – a stand and grip which is easy to apply using 3M™ adhesive that does not leave residue – or incorporated into the design of phone cases for a variety of phone models and sizes. CLCKR's grip enables a firmer hold and safer use of your device, and its stylish and ultra-strong design is compatible with most wireless chargers. There are numerous uses for CLCKR, positioning your mobile phone in portrait, landscape or conference call mode. CLCKR stands by you – to stay connected with other people, watch videos or create content. To learn more, please visit: https://www.clckr.com/.

