Accuhealth Named "IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year" in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that it has named Accuhealth, the market leader in Remote Patient Monitoring, as winner of the "IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Accuhealth delivers an industry leading and "breakthrough" end-to-end remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution that collects daily patient biometric data to enables providers to get ahead of negative health outcomes, while reducing the overall cost of care. The Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI), and voice sentiment analytics capabilities, combined with their 24/7/365 Health Operations Center, ensures the highest quality of care, empowering physicians to routinely deliver 100,000+ touchpoints to their patients each and every day.

Accuhealth uses the most accurate, reliable and easy to use remote patient monitoring devices on the market, provided by Tell Health. Accuhealth's innovative healthcare program collects and analyzes physiologic patient data taken from home and electronically transmits that information securely to providers in a different location. Patient data can include weight, temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar, oxygen saturation and other vital information.

Additionally, Accuhealth's new partnership with Telli Health provides the world's first FDA certified and approved plug-and-play Sigfox SpO2 Pulse Oximeter. The innovative product uses Sigfox, the initiator of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT service provider. The network allows for ease of deployment, low-cost and low-power requirements

"Remote Patient Monitoring increases the cadence of communication and feedback between patients and providers, and this has never been more important than during a global pandemic," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "As an example, wireless-enabled pulse oximetry devices were a definitive need for Covid patients being monitored remotely. As the most recognized and most adopted RPM company in the United States, Accuhealth is revolutionizing RPM by creating a better patient experience, accomplishing better provider participation, reducing the overall cost of care and enabling better health outcomes - congratulations to Accuhealth for being our 'IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year.'"

Accuhealth's biometric devices can be deployed anywhere globally , which is critical given SpO2 is a crucial biometric that indicates how effectively a patient is breathing and how well blood is being transported throughout the body - a key indicator for COVID-19 patients.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Healthcare, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovation and momentum in the connected healthcare market with this 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award," said Stephen Samson, CEO, Accuhealth. "I consider this industry recognition as a strong testament to the dedication and innovative approach that the entire Accuhealth team brings to work each day. Remote patient monitoring works and the proof is in the data. In 2021 alone, Accuhealth prevented 3,271 hospital visits, which has an estimated net savings for the US healthcare system of over $44 million dollars. Leveraging IoT, the Accuhealth platform and service consistently improves patient health while also reducing total cost of care. This creates an unparalleled healthcare experience - for both patient and provider."

Accuhealth provides patient care to 48 states in the US working with over 5000 healthcare providers and over 130 employees.

