Leidos Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Feb. 15, 2022 at 8 a.m. (ET)

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos LDOS, a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on Feb. 15, 2022.
The details for the earnings conference call follow:
Date: Feb. 15, 2022
Time: 8 a.m. (ET)
To Listen via the Internet:
The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.
To Listen via Telephone:
877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)
+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)
Replay:
A telephone playback of the fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Feb. 15, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Feb. 22, 2022. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415) and entering conference ID 13726189.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.
About Leidos:
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.
Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
571.526.6850
Duenasml@leidos.com
Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
571.526.6124
ir@leidos.com
SOURCE Leidos
