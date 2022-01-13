Modern Technology for Home Infusion Pharmacies

AUSTIN, Texas and DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a firm conviction that home infusion pharmacies are desperate for innovation and a modern software solution, WeInfuse will be launching its new home infusion pharmacy software workflow solution at this year's National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) conference.
WeInfuse has already built collaborations with premier stakeholders and other software solutions as it remains committed to interoperability. WeInfuse is proud to announce that it has recently signed a collaboration agreement with VirtueScript to integrate the two best-in-class software technologies. VirtueScript is a web-based, mobile-friendly application workflow management and logistics solution platform that serves the home infusion pharmacy market.
"We're excited about our integration with VirtueScript," said Bryan Johnson, founder and CEO of WeInfuse. "It's the 'Uber' for home infusion pharmacies, and our company missions are aligned."
VirtueScript strives to lower costs and improve the revenue cycle for pharmacies by improving staff efficiency, removing waste, and increasing patient satisfaction. The VirtueScript platform gives unparalleled visibility to pharmacy logistics, which is essential in an environment of shrinking reimbursements, growing audit risk, and persistent demand for information from patients and caregivers.
"As former pharmacy providers ourselves, we feel that WeInfuse listens to the needs of the pharmacy market and brings innovative products that create value for pharmacy providers and patients," said Gibran Ameer, PharmD, CEO of Virtue Technologies. "We are very pleased to integrate with their platform to participate and help drive meaningful solutions."
WeInfuse is the premier consulting and software provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the US. Implement WeInfuse software to help your organization operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout and improve clinical outcomes. Powerful, intuitive features for pharmacy and infusion center workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion.
