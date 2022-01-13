NATIONAL ACCOUNTING FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS CONSULTING SERVICES IN QUEBEC WITH MERGER

MNP and Groupe TRIGONE to Join Forces to Benefit Organizations Throughout the Province

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Quebec-based consulting firm, Groupe TRIGONE, effective March 1, 2022.

Groupe TRIGONE ('TRIGONE') is led by Claude Riverin, President and Founder, and CEO Carole Messaoudi. Both will join MNP as Partners. Created in 1993, TRIGONE's team of 21 professionals provides a wide range of performance optimization services for the Quebec market. The firm has offices in Chicoutimi, Montréal and Québec City, as well as operations in France (which are not part of the merger with MNP).

MNP has built a strong presence in Quebec since entering the market in 2011 and expanded its footprint in March 2021 following its acquisition of several new offices. Since then, the firm has completed four additional mergers in the province and continues to look for opportunities to best serve the Quebec marketplace. Today, MNP has 23 offices, more than 114 partners and 900 team members across the province. MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Advisory and Consulting Services in Quebec, Jonathan Banford, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to investing in the region.

"In these unprecedented market conditions, companies are now, more than ever, looking for ways to operate more efficiently and continue to grow." said Banford. "To achieve this, it is imperative for organizations to focus on performance. The TRIGONE team offers a unique approach to performance enhancement, by harmonizing strategy, processes, technology and people solutions to help generate tangible results. We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with the TRIGONE team at a time when we believe we can help organizations across the province navigate in an uncertain environment."

TRIGONE President, Claude Riverin, says that the merger strengthens his team's ability to offer a holistic package of professional services to their existing clients:

"We've had the opportunity to work with the MNP team on some mutual clients in recent months, and it was eye-opening to realize how the firm complements and enhances our current service offerings for private enterprise companies and public sector organizations. In addition, through the merger they will bring greater bench strength that we believe will help us provide even greater value to our clients in the future and continue to allow our team members to build rewarding careers."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including a fast-growing digital transformation practice that helps clients with their digital journey.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture, so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," explained Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "Claude, Carole and the TRIGONE team have a unique skillset in the market, with recognized and specialist expertise in consulting services that are very much in demand by our clients. We are very excited to welcome such a well-established firm in TRIGONE – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach - into the MNP fold."

TRIGONE CEO, Carole Messaoudi, emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large, national firm, it's best known across Canada for its personal, local focus and commitment to being present in and supporting the communities in which its teams live and work," said Carole Messaoudi. "This was incredibly important to Claude and myself, as well as our team; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The TRIGONE teams will remain at their present locations for the time being and will work closely with MNP's existing teams in Saguenay, Québec City and Montreal to provide greater resources and services to clients across the province.

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and private and public companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

