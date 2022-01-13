MDhair launches a customized kit of products for people with COVID-19 related hair loss

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch of this kit is part of MDhair's mission to provide personalized; root cause targeted treatment for hair loss.

Increased hair shedding is common after recovering from COVID-19. While it may not be one of the most severe side effects of COVID-19, this sudden excessive hair loss can lead to long-term hair loss and should be treated.

"We are on a mission to democratize dermatology with AI, offering a highly effective and affordable hair loss treatment to everyone, everywhere," says Oded Harth. "Experiencing the rapid rise in COVID-related hair loss, we looked for a way to provide an affordable customized treatment to help overcome this stressful situation faster."

What are the causes COVID related hair loss?

It is believed that post-COVID hair loss is caused by the reduced oxygen flow to the scalp, inflammation, and stress associated with the disease. A recently published study on 526 patients with COVID-19 related hair loss shows that COVID-related hair loss onset was more significant in females, people with more severe coronavirus infection, and people with pre-existing genetic-related hair loss (androgenetic alopecia).

"The treatment of COVID-related hair loss depends on the many factors," says Dr. Yoram Harth, board-certified dermatologist and chief medical officer of MDalgorithms, the company that developed MDhair.

"Younger people will usually require a milder treatment with a combination of oral hair supplements, a scalp treatment serum, and an active hair growth shampoo. This combination of products can simulate the scalp blood flow and provide the needed hair building blocks directly to the hair follicles."

"Older people and people with a tendency to genetic hair thinning would usually need to use the FDA-approved minoxidil topical solution combined with DHT blocking shampoo and a different type of oral supplements. Taking collagen peptides can further help replenish the amino acids depleted during COVID," says Dr. Harth.

What is MDhair?

Using a questionnaire and AI-based image analysis, MDhair personalizes the treatment to the root cause and type of the hair loss, providing a compressive kit of products.

"Combining FDA-approved medications with more than 100 dermatologist-formulated botanicals, adaptogens, probiotics, and marine and plant peptides, MDhair's offers the most comprehensive hair loss treatment to date," says Oded Harth, the CEO of the company.

In addition to its COVID-related customized treatment offering, MDhair provides customized treatment kits for other kinds of hair loss, including female and male pattern alopecia, post-partum hair loss, and stress and diet-related hair thinning.

"One-size-fits-all hair loss products sold in drugstores a frequently ineffective, and dermatologist office visits are expensive," says Dr. Harth. "With our technology and excellent team of professional support, we believe that we can help provide more effective, affordable help to people who struggle with hair loss of all types, including the ones related to COVID. "

MDhair offers free hair analysis and a trial treatment kit starting at $19.

