The Fear Free Pet Behavior Symposium Hosted by San Francisco SPCA Returns for Its Second Year

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC and the San Francisco SPCA have teamed up once again for the second annual Fear Free Pet Behavior Symposium, which aims to prevent fear, stress, and anxiety in pets by educating and inspiring those who care for them.

With all the false and harmful information on the internet, it can be hard to know what is truly best for pets. Fear Free aims to provide veterinary teams, pet professionals, pet parents, and animal welfare communities with the scientifically backed knowledge and tools needed to look after both a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

The best minds in veterinary medicine will present virtually at the Fear Free Pet Behavior Symposium, February 12 and 13, to three focused audiences: pet guardians, shelter personnel, and veterinary professionals. This year's symposium will feature all new content focusing on the practical and environmental concepts of Fear Free as well as the latest strategies and processes demonstrated in veterinary clinics and shelters today. Attendees can view the sessions live or on demand for 90 days after the event.

Pet guardians will learn how to help their cats and dogs live happy, healthy, and full lives. Presentations from veterinary and behavior experts will explore topics like common behavior problems, enrichment, the emotional wellbeing of pets, and tips for new adopters.

Shelter and veterinary professionals will learn how to integrate Fear Free concepts into their everyday work, such as identifying stressed body language and gently handling animals. These tracks will give attendees a deep dive into the latest science-based animal behavior research, like Fear Free dentistry, implementing Fear Free into animal anesthesia, reducing stress in the shelter environment, and feline body language.

The symposium features Fear Free experts from the veterinary and shelter world, including renowned Fear Free founder Dr. Marty Becker and board-certified SF SPCA veterinary behaviorists Drs. Jeannine Berger and Wailani Sung.

"We received wonderful feedback from attendees of our first Fear Free Symposium, and we're excited to offer it again this year," explained Dr. Berger. "This symposium has something for everyone, whether you're a pet guardian or animal welfare professional. We will teach practical ways to incorporate Fear Free concepts, and what you learn at this symposium will have a real-life impact on the physical and emotional wellbeing of the animals in your life."

Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online education to more than 140,000 veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. By closely listening to the needs of the profession and those of the new generation of pet owners, Fear Free has become one of the single most transformative initiatives in the history of companion animal practice, providing unparalleled education on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved.

"We are so excited to once again connect and inspire communities that are highly intertwined and need to all be working together to ensure the emotional wellbeing of pets," Fear Free Founder and Chief Professional Relations Officer Dr. Becker said. "When shelters, the veterinary community, and pet parents all learn the most current tactics, tips, and strategies to keep pets happy and healthy, everyone wins."

RACE CE credit will be available for both the shelter and veterinary sessions.

Pricing for the various tracks is $9.99 for pet guardians, $149 for shelter personnel, and $295 for veterinary professionals.

Learn more and register at sfspca.org/fearfree.

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

About the San Francisco SPCA

The San Francisco SPCA is an independent, community-supported, nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving, protecting and providing immediate care for cats and dogs who are homeless, ill or in need of an advocate. The SF SPCA also works long-term to educate the community, reduce the number of unwanted kittens and puppies through spaying and neutering, and improve the quality of life for animals and their human companions. The organization does not receive government funding.

For more information, visit sfspca.org.

Media Contact

Jessica Sisler, Fear Free, LLC, +1 (347) 527-3101, jessica.sisler@fearfreepets.com

