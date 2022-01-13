Revenera Named "Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year" For Second Straight Year By IoT Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, has selected the Revenera IoT Monetization Platform as winner of the "Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

This is the fifth year Revenera has been named a winner in the IoT Breakthrough Awards program. It was previously recognized for three years running as the "IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" and was first recognized as the "Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year" in the 2021 awards.

Revenera, Flexera's division serving software and IoT companies, offers an IoT Monetization Platform that empowers customers to securely monetize software, build and manage Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and manage customer use rights and usage. The platform currently has more than 10 million users, managing tens of millions of entitlements and over 100 million updates annually.

The power of Revenera's platform lies in its ability to manage entitlements, fulfilment, and licensing for all software embedded on devices, installed on premises, run in the cloud, or provided as SaaS. Revenera's platform provides device manufacturers and IoT companies with a single view of what customers bought and what they are using, providing a central system for revenue recognition, compliance management, and usage analytics.

Revenera's customers benefit from a powerful solution that puts product packaging and compliance controls in the hands of product teams, making their decisions independent from engineering work, and provides the executive level a single platform to effectively monetize any digital solutions.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"Software and tech companies put the focus on accelerating time to market and innovating as quickly as possible for their customers while also needing to understand how those products are being used and monetizing what matters," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to the entire Revenera team on being our choice for 'Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year.' Revenera is providing a 'breakthrough' platform for device companies to shift to a software-based model of growth with recurring revenue, activate features on demand, enable product insights - in connected and disconnected environments - and reduce the need for onsite service."

"We are honored to receive this award and see the repeated recognition in the IoT Breakthrough Awards program. We pride ourselves on being the only solution to manage monetization holistically, including the management of customer use rights and their enforcement, software delivery and updates, and usage analytics. This industry recognition is a fantastic validation of our approach and technology platform," said Brent Pietrzak, General Manager and Chief Customer Officer at Revenera.

In 2021, Revenera added entitlement-driven delivery of software containers to its platform, enabling producers of software to seamlessly integrate the end customer delivery of Docker images and HELM charts with their software build process. That's increasingly important to IoT companies that want to deliver software to devices frequently and efficiently and leverage a single source of truth for entitlements, compliance management and reporting. The result is timely, accurate revenue recognition that avoids revenue leakage by delivering software only to paying customers and providing a complete audit trail of customer activity.

