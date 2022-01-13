Cox Prosight Wins "Enterprise IoT Platform Innovation Award" in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Cox Communications' Cox Prosight platform, an extensible, secure solution aimed at transforming hospital operations through real-time location services, has been selected as the winner of the "Enterprise IoT Platform Innovation Award" in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The Cox Prosight platform provides advanced connected IoT capabilities to track and monitor assets, environments and people across a hospital facility. Prosight is a full stack solution including software, hardware and services from one single provider along with seamless integrations with Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and other healthcare IT solutions.

Powered by Cox's advanced IoT platform, Prosight gives hospital administrators and staff access to asset management capabilities that are able to track equipment in real-time while also providing visibility into utilization and inventory levels from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also includes automated environmental monitoring that checks temperatures hospital-wide for sensitive items and spaces and delivers instant notifications of temperature changes.

"Real-time location solutions technology (RTLS) have traditionally been built on outdated, legacy technology with proprietary, single-use product architecture, which is not only costly but also complicated to deploy and maintain," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Cox Prosight represents a true IoT 'breakthrough' for RTLS, breaking down those barriers in creating immediate value and ROI for hospitals and healthcare systems. We are thrilled to recognize Cox Prosight with the 'Enterprise IoT Platform Innovation Award.' This all-in-one platform is helping hospital facilities gain optimum operational efficiency, standing out from the crowd with a beautifully simple, scalable and cost effective RTLS platform for hospitals nationwide."

Additionally, Cox Prosight offers staff duress badges and alerts that allow employees to request and receive help quickly when emergencies occur. With Prosight, patients and hospital visitors can also benefit from the wayfinding solution, which delivers real-time, turn-by-turn navigation to help ease stress and enhance the patient experience.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"We are deeply honored to win this award from IoT Breakthrough. While developing Cox Prosight, our goal was to address the challenges that are plaguing caregivers and clinicians in hospitals. We wanted to offer an affordable platform solution to help hospitals realize ROI and expand to multiple use cases without the need for isolated solutions," said Josh Sommer, Vice President, New Growth & Development of Cox Communications. "For decades, we've connected millions of patients and providers with our network and now we are using technology to connect people and things in new ways that improve the efficiency of healthcare operations, staff safety, and the patient experience. Basically, we help hospitals become smart hospitals by providing the highest level of operational insight."

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve 6.7 million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit coxbusiness.com.

About Cox Prosight

A secure, extensible, IoT solution from Cox Communications that tracks and monitors assets, environments, and people to improve operational efficiency, staff safety, and clinical flows while engaging patients inside and outside of the hospital footprint.

Our end-to-end solution includes hardware, software, and services using BLE sensors and light-weight gateways to track the location of assets and people in real-time to improve the staff and patient experience.

