Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation BKSC announced unaudited earnings of $6,744,866 or $1.22 and $1.19 basic and diluted per share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 – an increase of $284,235 or 4.40% from earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $6,460,631 or $1.17 and $1.14 basic and diluted per share, respectively. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased $196,036 or 11.30% to $1,539,170 compared to $1,735,206 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Returns on average assets and average equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 1.14% and 12.30%, respectively, compared with 2020 returns on average assets and average equity of 1.28% and 11.93%, respectively.
Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This year, we will celebrate our 35th anniversary as the oldest bank headquartered in Charleston. Despite lower fourth quarter earnings, 2021 was another successful year as we were able to meet and exceed our profit plan, resulting in the third most profitable year in our history. Fees realized from PPP and mortgage originations greatly helped to offset reduced interest income generated from this exceptionally low interest rate environment. We are prepared to meet the challenges of 2022: razor-thin margins, suitable investments of our resources, diminished fee income, and a tight labor market. Anticipated Federal Reserve rate increases will help to mitigate some of this; however, an expanded mortgage department and increased loan volume will be the keys to driving more revenue for the bank. Nonetheless, our employees remain our greatest asset and, once again, will see us through another successful year of relationship banking with unparalleled service, responsiveness, and attention to detail."
The following table shows the balance sheet and income statement highlights:
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
BKSC Common Stock Shares Outstanding
5,541,266
5,520,469
Book Value Per Share
$ 9.73
$ 9.96
Total Assets
$ 679,220,646
$ 532,494,599
Three Months Ending
Net Income
$ 1,539,170
$ 1,735,206
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.28
$ 0.31
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.27
$ 0.31
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,539,381
5,520,272
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,683,804
5,673,339
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ending
Net Income
$ 6,744,866
$ 6,460,631
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 1.22
$ 1.17
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 1.19
$ 1.14
Weighted Average Shares
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,531,518
5,526,948
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,680,482
5,678,543
About Bank of South Carolina Corporation
The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".
SOURCE Bank of South Carolina Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.